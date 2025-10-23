17,000 Shares in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 200,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.0% in the first quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 705,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,677.76. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $384.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 128.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

