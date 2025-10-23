Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $221,000 in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF $IEUS

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEUS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 903.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

IEUS stock opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.15. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $68.96.

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

