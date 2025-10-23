Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $213,000 in iShares MSCI World ETF $URTH

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC now owns 52,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

Shares of URTH opened at $181.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.23. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $132.93 and a 1 year high of $183.91.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

