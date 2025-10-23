iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1%

ESGD opened at $94.04 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $95.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

