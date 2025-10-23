9,825 Shares in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF $BYLD Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 219,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA BYLD opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $291.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.21. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50.

About iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

