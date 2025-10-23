Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 2,359 Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 15.4% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,919,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,706,000 after acquiring an additional 788,952 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,253,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,420,000 after acquiring an additional 144,111 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth about $56,863,000. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 678,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,427,000 after acquiring an additional 165,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 64.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 580,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,458,000 after acquiring an additional 228,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Shift4 Payments news, Chairman Jared Isaacman purchased 104,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.61 per share, with a total value of $8,754,385.05. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 939,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,569,571.15. This trade represents a 12.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $71,372.66. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,964.36. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson set a $124.00 target price on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.05.

Shares of FOUR opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $68.09 and a one year high of $127.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.78.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

