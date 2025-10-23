Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF $IYJ

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYJ opened at $145.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $111.51 and a 52-week high of $147.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.90.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

