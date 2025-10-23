Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $367,000 Position in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF $BKHY

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 201,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2%

BKHY opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87. BNY Mellon High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $48.92.

BNY Mellon High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.2989 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. This is a boost from BNY Mellon High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.