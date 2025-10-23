Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $373,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF $VTWV

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Country Club Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0%

VTWV stock opened at $156.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $161.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.49 and its 200-day moving average is $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.9134 per share. This represents a yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

