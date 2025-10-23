Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $380,000 Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock opened at $464.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of -188.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $458.55 and its 200-day moving average is $356.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.87 and a 1 year high of $495.55.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $773.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.54 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $5,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,561,800. This represents a 40.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,283.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,052 shares in the company, valued at $24,434,206.60. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,144 shares of company stock worth $44,160,261. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $515.05 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.