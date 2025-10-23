Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust $GSG

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSG. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,208,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after purchasing an additional 612,153 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,902,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 798,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after purchasing an additional 152,777 shares in the last quarter. Washington Growth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 590,852.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Growth Strategies LLC now owns 135,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 135,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 676,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 122,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of GSG opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

