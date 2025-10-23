Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $389,000 in Materion Corporation $MTRN

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTRN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,707,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 289,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after buying an additional 84,482 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 465,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,966,000 after buying an additional 64,289 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 794,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,853,000 after buying an additional 56,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 122,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after buying an additional 49,217 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other Materion news, CAO Melissa A. Fashinpaur sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $120,087.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $315,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,243.92. This trade represents a 22.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,295 shares of company stock worth $557,392. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Materion Stock Performance

MTRN opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Materion Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $134.51.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter. Materion had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTRN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Materion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research cut Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

