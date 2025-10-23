Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $405,000 Stock Position in WaFd, Inc. $WAFD

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,846 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in WaFd were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAFD. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in WaFd by 1,576.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 683,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,520,000 after acquiring an additional 642,270 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in WaFd by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,641,000 after acquiring an additional 613,596 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in WaFd during the 1st quarter worth $5,093,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in WaFd by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,689,000 after acquiring an additional 174,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WaFd by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 87,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WaFd

In related news, Director Sean Singleton sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $31,836.84. Following the sale, the director owned 9,278 shares in the company, valued at $294,205.38. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WaFd Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46. WaFd, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). WaFd had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $190.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.04 million. On average, analysts expect that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on WaFd from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WaFd from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on WaFd from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WaFd in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

