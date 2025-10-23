Oppenheimer Raises Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target to $36.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VRDN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.49. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112,806.88% and a negative return on equity of 78.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 35.4% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,000 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,257,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,553,000 after buying an additional 195,736 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 2,095,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 33.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,231,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,595,000 after acquiring an additional 310,998 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.