Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Stock

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLI. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Standard Lithium in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standard Lithium in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Standard Lithium from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Shares of SLI opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. Standard Lithium has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $820.37 million, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLI. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Standard Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Standard Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC raised its holdings in Standard Lithium by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Standard Lithium by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 285.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 349,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 258,814 shares during the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

