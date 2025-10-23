Citigroup Lowers Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $217.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $219.00 to $217.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Generac from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.94.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $183.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.00. Generac has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $203.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.74 and a 200-day moving average of $152.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.42, for a total value of $837,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 547,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,740,467.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 40.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,992,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,338,000 after buying an additional 577,933 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,138,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 749,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,314,000 after acquiring an additional 291,012 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,910,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Generac by 346.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 356,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,072,000 after acquiring an additional 276,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

