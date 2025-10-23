Raymond James Financial Reiterates “Strong-Buy” Rating for Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $120.00. Raymond James Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROAD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $122.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROAD

Construction Partners Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of ROAD opened at $119.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $138.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.21 and a 200 day moving average of $106.25.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.04%.The company had revenue of $779.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Construction Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Construction Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,499,000 after acquiring an additional 173,963 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,308,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,208,000 after purchasing an additional 49,898 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.