Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Financial Review

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Terreno Realty and Ryman Hospitality Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terreno Realty $382.62 million 16.50 $184.50 million $2.52 24.25 Ryman Hospitality Properties $2.34 billion 2.41 $271.64 million $4.19 21.35

Risk & Volatility

Ryman Hospitality Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Terreno Realty. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terreno Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Terreno Realty has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Terreno Realty and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terreno Realty 59.56% 6.71% 5.28% Ryman Hospitality Properties 10.74% 41.65% 4.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Terreno Realty and Ryman Hospitality Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terreno Realty 0 7 4 0 2.36 Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 2 8 1 2.91

Terreno Realty presently has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.34%. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus target price of $112.40, suggesting a potential upside of 25.65%. Given Ryman Hospitality Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ryman Hospitality Properties is more favorable than Terreno Realty.

Dividends

Terreno Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Terreno Realty pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 109.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Terreno Realty has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Ryman Hospitality Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Terreno Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Terreno Realty on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 259 buildings aggregating approximately 16.0 million square feet, 45 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 152.4 acres, seven properties under development or redevelopment and approximately 62.7 acres of land entitled for future development. The Company is an internally managed Maryland corporation and elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code), commencing with its taxable year ended December 31, 2010.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company's hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 11,414 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red, Nashville-area attractions, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company's financial results.

