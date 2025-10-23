International Paper (IP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect International Paper to post earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $6.7578 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect International Paper to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IP opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of -479.30, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Paper has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. International Paper’s payout ratio is -1,850.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on International Paper from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $73,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in International Paper by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 20.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

