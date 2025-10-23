Ambev (ABEV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $3.9726 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 11:30 AM ET.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. On average, analysts expect Ambev to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Ambev has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 660.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ambev to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 2,224.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

