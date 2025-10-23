Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $695.5740 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.46 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.06%.Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of JHG opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,971,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,514.99. The trade was a 54.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 27,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,244,242.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,770.22. This represents a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Amundi boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,538.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 67.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

