argenex (ARGX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect argenex to post earnings of $4.34 per share and revenue of $909.8630 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.90. argenex had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.98%.The company had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.82 million. On average, analysts expect argenex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

argenex Stock Down 2.5%

ARGX stock opened at $814.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $746.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $640.92. argenex has a 52-week low of $510.05 and a 52-week high of $855.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in argenex by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of argenex by 60.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of argenex by 3.0% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of argenex by 49.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in argenex by 113.1% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on argenex from $720.00 to $774.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of argenex from $880.00 to $887.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of argenex from $741.00 to $756.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of argenex from $766.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $817.53.

About argenex

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

