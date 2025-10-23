Janel World Trade (OTCMKTS:JANL) versus DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Head-To-Head Survey

Janel World Trade (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) and DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of DSV shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Janel World Trade shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Janel World Trade and DSV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel World Trade 1.46% 14.11% 2.59% DSV 5.29% 11.89% 5.67%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janel World Trade $183.18 million 0.23 $550,000.00 $2.18 16.52 DSV $24.24 billion 2.04 $1.47 billion $3.26 31.56

This table compares Janel World Trade and DSV”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DSV has higher revenue and earnings than Janel World Trade. Janel World Trade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Janel World Trade has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSV has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Janel World Trade and DSV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel World Trade 0 0 0 0 0.00 DSV 0 2 1 2 3.00

Summary

DSV beats Janel World Trade on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janel World Trade

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immuno-reagents for biomedical research; provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists; and produces products for other life science companies on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for various industries, such as chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About DSV

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also offers road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, express, and online and document handling services; and workshops. In addition, the company provides logistics solutions for automotive, technology, healthcare, energy, industrial, retail/ fashion, and chemical sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it offers special project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and courier and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV Panalpina A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in September 2021. DSV A/S was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Hedehusene, Denmark.

