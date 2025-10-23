e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $123.58 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $150.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.45.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $353.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 116,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $15,381,495.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,819,612.32. This trade represents a 58.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,913 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,147,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 99,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,505. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,060 shares of company stock valued at $40,994,733 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $21,650,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $3,916,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

