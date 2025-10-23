Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PAL. William Blair downgraded Proficient Auto Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Proficient Auto Logistics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAL

Proficient Auto Logistics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Proficient Auto Logistics

PAL stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 61,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics by 4.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,519,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 66,186 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in Proficient Auto Logistics by 33.6% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.