CocaCola Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KO)

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 88,270 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average daily volume of 55,068 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on KO. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CocaCola in the second quarter worth $3,846,270,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383,870 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $642,183,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241,163 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CocaCola Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $70.75 on Thursday. CocaCola has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.
CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CocaCola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 72.34%.
CocaCola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CocaCola
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Archer’s Recent String of Victories Signals a New Phase of Growth
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Key Stocks Boosting Buybacks Amid Improving Fundamentals
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- The Best AI for Picking Stocks, Ranked by Performance
Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.