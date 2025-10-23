CocaCola Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KO)

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 88,270 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average daily volume of 55,068 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CocaCola in the second quarter worth $3,846,270,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383,870 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $642,183,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241,163 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $70.75 on Thursday. CocaCola has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

