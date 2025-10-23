MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Director Buys $265,000.00 in Stock

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) Director Steven Hoerter purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $265,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MBX opened at $14.78 on Thursday. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MBX Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in MBX Biosciences by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MBX Biosciences by 9.6% during the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MBX Biosciences by 40.3% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MBX. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MBX Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on MBX Biosciences from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

