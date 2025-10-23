Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Price

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.43% from the stock’s previous close.

APO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $168.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.57.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $126.43 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $102.58 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $657,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,234,418.89. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 935,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,543,790 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,347,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $2,097,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 92,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 25.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

