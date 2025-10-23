Jumana Capital Investments Llc Purchases 162,210 Shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) insider Jumana Capital Investments Llc acquired 162,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $819,160.50. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,795,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,167,391.15. This trade represents a 4.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jumana Capital Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 17th, Jumana Capital Investments Llc bought 11,750 shares of Denny’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,632.50.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Jumana Capital Investments Llc purchased 9,347 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $48,043.58.

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. Denny’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

Denny's ( NASDAQ:DENN ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $118.14 million. Denny's had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 3.53%.The company's revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Denny's Corporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 217.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth $67,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DENN. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler set a $4.00 price target on shares of Denny’s and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

