Mark Tompkins Sells 37,500 Shares of Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) Stock

Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark Tompkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $614,625.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,319,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,024,603.32. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Aeluma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALMU opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.86 million and a P/E ratio of -63.46. Aeluma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06.
Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Aeluma had a negative net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aeluma
Institutional Trading of Aeluma
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aeluma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Aeluma by 3.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aeluma during the second quarter valued at $3,850,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Aeluma during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Aeluma in the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000.
About Aeluma
Aeluma, Inc develops optoelectronic and electronic devices in the United States. The company manufactures semiconductor materials and chips using compound semiconductors on diameter substrates that are used to manufacture mass market microelectronics. It offers its devices for use in mobile, automotive, AI, defence and aerospace, communication, AR/VR, and HPC applications, as well as laser emitters, transistors for integrated circuits, quantum photonic circuits, and solar cells applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aeluma
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Archer’s Recent String of Victories Signals a New Phase of Growth
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Key Stocks Boosting Buybacks Amid Improving Fundamentals
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- The Best AI for Picking Stocks, Ranked by Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Aeluma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeluma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.