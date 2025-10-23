Mark Tompkins Sells 37,500 Shares of Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) Stock

Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark Tompkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $614,625.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,319,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,024,603.32. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aeluma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALMU opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.86 million and a P/E ratio of -63.46. Aeluma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06.

Get Aeluma alerts:

Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Aeluma had a negative net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALMU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Aeluma in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aeluma in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aeluma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeluma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aeluma

Institutional Trading of Aeluma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aeluma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Aeluma by 3.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aeluma during the second quarter valued at $3,850,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Aeluma during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Aeluma in the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000.

About Aeluma

(Get Free Report)

Aeluma, Inc develops optoelectronic and electronic devices in the United States. The company manufactures semiconductor materials and chips using compound semiconductors on diameter substrates that are used to manufacture mass market microelectronics. It offers its devices for use in mobile, automotive, AI, defence and aerospace, communication, AR/VR, and HPC applications, as well as laser emitters, transistors for integrated circuits, quantum photonic circuits, and solar cells applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeluma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeluma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.