Eos Energy Enterprises Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 123,595 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 49% compared to the typical daily volume of 82,871 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EOSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $13,456,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 101.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,495 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,840,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,979,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,144 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,861,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,310 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance
EOSE opened at $15.06 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.29.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.96 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
