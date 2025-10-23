Eos Energy Enterprises Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 123,595 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 49% compared to the typical daily volume of 82,871 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Nathan Kroeker sold 99,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $590,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 612,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,321.28. This represents a 13.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Michael W. Silberman sold 65,625 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $389,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 241,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,175.28. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 484,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,014 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $13,456,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 101.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,495 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,840,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,979,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,144 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,861,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,310 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

EOSE opened at $15.06 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.29.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.96 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Featured Stories

