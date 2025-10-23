Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 1,400 Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.70, for a total value of $343,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 257,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,380,280.60. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 13th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.71, for a total transaction of $335,594.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.08, for a total transaction of $322,112.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.25, for a total value of $325,150.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.55, for a total value of $342,370.00.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 30,317 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $7,363,089.79.

On Monday, September 15th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.83, for a total transaction of $353,962.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.28, for a total value of $365,792.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $300,020.00.

On Monday, August 25th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.70, for a total transaction of $300,580.00.

On Monday, August 18th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.61, for a total transaction of $296,254.00.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $250.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.08 and a 1 year high of $272.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.84 and its 200-day moving average is $223.57. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.94, a PEG ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $1,833,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $201,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.08.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

