Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Stock Price Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) rose 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 2,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

