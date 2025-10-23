Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Shares Down 18.4% – Should You Sell?

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Free Report) dropped 18.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 9,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 25,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Maris-Tech Stock Down 18.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

Get Maris-Tech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maris-Tech stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,991 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maris-Tech were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Maris-Tech Company Profile

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, civilian and home security, and defense and homeland security markets in Israel, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers low latency video encoding and decoding platform to handle multiple video channels; dual channel low power encoder systems; miniature recording and streaming platforms; miniature intelligent video surveillance solutions; power and modular video encoding/decoding platform; and ultra-low-latency streaming solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maris-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maris-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.