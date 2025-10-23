Neonc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI) Shares Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $9.00. 38,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 136,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Neonc Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neonc Technologies has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Neonc Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13.

Neonc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neonc Technologies during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Westmount Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Neonc Technologies by 333.7% during the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 73,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 56,358 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Neonc Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neonc Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Neonc Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $801,000.

Neonc Technologies Company Profile

Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc develops novel molecular technology that provides enhanced targeted delivery of technologies for treating central nervous system diseases. Its lead products in development include NEO100, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for treating glioblastoma; and NEO212, a covalently conjugated molecule combining the chemotherapeutic drug temozolomide with perillyl alcohol that is completed preclinical testing.

