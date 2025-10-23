Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $15.96. Approximately 5,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 8,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.39.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1607 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.
