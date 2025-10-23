Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $15.96. Approximately 5,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 8,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1607 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $552,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,237,000.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

