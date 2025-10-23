ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:BETH) Shares Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:BETH – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.60 and last traded at $73.63. 14,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the average session volume of 3,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.60.

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF Stock Down 3.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average of $80.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BETH. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $500,000.

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF (BETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a market cap-weighted portfolio of front-month CME Bitcoin and Ether futures contracts. It does not invest directly in bitcoin or ether.

