ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) Trading Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.82. 75,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 97,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ABVC BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get ABVC BioPharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABVC

ABVC BioPharma Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $66.38 million, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.30.

ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABVC BioPharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ABVC BioPharma stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,034 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.36% of ABVC BioPharma worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABVC BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABVC BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABVC BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.