Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Short Interest Update

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 239,900 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 331,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Theriva Biologics Trading Down 2.6%

NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.65. Theriva Biologics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59.

Theriva Biologics Company Profile

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is VCN-01, a clinical stage oncolytic human adenovirus that is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of retinalblastoma; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors.

