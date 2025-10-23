Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Shares Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.18. 30,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 46,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Air Industries Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Industries Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $15.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32.

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

