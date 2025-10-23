Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) Trading Up 2.8% – Still a Buy?

Mingteng International Corporation Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Get Free Report) was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 59,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 97,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Mingteng International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Mingteng International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Mingteng International

Mingteng International Trading Up 2.8%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mingteng International

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mingteng International stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mingteng International Corporation Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Mingteng International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Mingteng International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mingteng International Corporation Inc engages in the design, development, production, assembly, testing, repair, and after-sale service of molds in the People's Republic of China. It offers casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential systems, and other automotive system parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mingteng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mingteng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.