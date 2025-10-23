Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Trading Down 1% – What’s Next?

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $23.95. Approximately 8,258 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 2,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Trading Down 1.0%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4481 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

About Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

