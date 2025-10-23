Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH Stake Reduced by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 177,070 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.73% of Sally Beauty worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBH. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 820.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Diana Sue Ferguson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $95,102.24. The trade was a 46.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Max R. Rangel acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,245.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,245. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $132,125. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBH opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.41. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $16.82.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $933.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.78 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

