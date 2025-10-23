Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 8,194 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. $SHO

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.39% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 47.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $10,858,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,040,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 221,367 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,392,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,516,000 after purchasing an additional 300,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,180,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:SHO opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 466.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.68 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 2.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

