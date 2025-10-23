Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 1,600 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.20% of Cavco Industries worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVCO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 2,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.45, for a total value of $159,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 774 shares in the company, valued at $410,568.30. This trade represents a 27.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Kerley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.55, for a total value of $240,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,062.95. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $2,820,884 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Cavco Industries stock opened at $572.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.23. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $393.53 and a 1-year high of $600.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $537.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.39.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $556.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.97 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 8.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cavco Industries

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.