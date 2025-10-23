Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,542 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of Wintrust Financial worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTFC. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,264.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $126.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $142.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.18.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $697.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 18.85%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $1,965,321.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 182,208 shares in the company, valued at $23,965,818.24. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer bought 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $103,265.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,265.65. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.33.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

