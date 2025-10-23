Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,350 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of BXP worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BXP by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in BXP by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of BXP by 801.4% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 107,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 95,948 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in BXP during the first quarter worth about $14,737,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of BXP by 124.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

BXP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $73.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,440.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. BXP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $88.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.03.

BXP Cuts Dividend

BXP ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $868.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.09 million. BXP had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 3.89%. BXP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BXP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BXP from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on BXP from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BXP from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Compass Point downgraded BXP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BXP from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.26.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

