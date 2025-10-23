Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

PUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Prudential Public Stock Performance

Prudential Public Dividend Announcement

Shares of Prudential Public stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. Prudential Public has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.1542 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 117.0%. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Public

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Public by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Prudential Public by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Public by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Prudential Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

