119,876 Shares in GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,164,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.33% of GRAIL as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GRAIL during the first quarter worth $18,247,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GRAIL by 61.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,991,000 after buying an additional 506,440 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in GRAIL by 354.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 94,518 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in GRAIL by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 284,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 73,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in GRAIL in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,881,000.

Get GRAIL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of GRAIL from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of GRAIL in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GRAIL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

GRAIL Stock Performance

GRAL opened at $79.76 on Thursday. GRAIL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 4.11.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by ($0.04). GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 329.86%.The business had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GRAIL news, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $501,409.14. Following the transaction, the president owned 381,818 shares in the company, valued at $31,312,894.18. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $498,622.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 727,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,102,485.44. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,497 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,436. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GRAIL Company Profile

(Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GRAIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRAIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.