Analysts Set Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) PT at $13.50

Shares of Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OBIO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th.

Orchestra BioMed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OBIO opened at $3.56 on Monday. Orchestra BioMed has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $137.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.76.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,367.49% and a negative return on equity of 289.42%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David P. Hochman purchased 20,000 shares of Orchestra BioMed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 349,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,660.25. This trade represents a 6.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 37,760 shares of company stock valued at $100,384 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBIO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 106.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 83,481 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 67.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

